Fully electric Lotus Emeya enhanced with precise mapping services from Here

Here Technologies has expanded its partnership with Lotus to integrate Here Navigation into the Lotus Emeya, the auto maker’s fully electric hyper GT.

The Lotus Emeya features Here Navigation’s EV Range Assistant package, offering functionalities such as chargepoint POI search, multistop routing, range-on-map and range-on-route. The navigation system also provides up-to-date maps, online and offline search options, real-time traffic information and turn-by-turn voice guidance, with over-the-air updates to ensure the latest content.

Taking the Lotus Emeya’s battery consumption model into account, Here Navigation incorporates road topography, geometry and historical and real-time traffic data to provide accurate battery range estimates and optimal routes with efficient charging stops. Chargepoint information is sourced from Here EV Charge Points, a global database of EV charging locations.

The Emeya also features Here’s predictive routing that utilizes artificial intelligence to learn individual driving patterns for a more personalized driving experience, considering factors like regular departure times and destinations.

Here’s software development kit facilitates the integration of navigation capabilities into the Lotus Hyper OS mobile application, offering drivers a seamless, end-to-end navigation experience, allowing them to plan trips and routes on their phone before entering the vehicle.

“Following the Lotus Eletre’s utilization of the Here Navigation application, we are proud to extend our technology collaboration to the new Lotus Emeya,” said Jason Jameson, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Here Technologies.

Maximilian Szwaj, vice president of Lotus Technology and managing director Lotus Tech Innovation Centre, commented, “The integration of Here Navigation into Eletre’s award-winning Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system is a key element of the EV ownership experience for our customers, and so it’s natural that we extend our partnership on Emeya.”

