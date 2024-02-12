New addition for Everrati’s advisory board

Everrati Automotive, a technology company known for its advancements in EV powertrains, has appointed Nigel Gordon-Stewart as an advisor to its board.

Previously Gordon-Stewart has worked with brands including McLaren, Lamborghini and Koenigsegg. His most recent appointment involves growing Everrati’s worldwide network and trajectory, particularly in the e-mobility sector.

Everrati founder and CEO, Justin Lunny, said: “Nigel’s extensive experience in automotive luxury international expansion makes him a huge asset – we are proud to have him on board.”

Gordon-Stewart added: “Representing the best in sustainable luxury and the highest electric engineering quality, the brand has a bold vision, and I am thrilled to join a team of such well-versed professionals and innovators.”

