AC Cars unveils the Cobra GT Coupe

AC Cars, Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has introduced the AC Cobra GT Coupe, marking the first production AC Cobra coupe in the company’s 123-year history. Inspired by the 1960s Le Mans racer, the AC A98 Coupe, AC says the new model is built on an enhanced version of the existing AC Cobra GT Roadster platform.

The Cobra GT Coupe combines the traditional AC Cobra design with a modern coupe profile, drawing on the company’s racing heritage. This new model features an aluminum chassis and an optimized carbon-fiber body, developed and assembled at AC Cars’ UK facility.

The introduction of the Cobra GT includes details about the Clubsport Edition, designed for track performance. Limited to 99 units, the Clubsport Edition features a 799bhp V8 powertrain and is set for delivery starting at the end of 2025.

Following the Clubsport Edition, a series production coupe will be available with a 450bhp (456ps) naturally aspirated V8 or a 720bhp (730ps) supercharged option.

David Conza, CEO of AC Cars, commented on the new model, “The reveal of the AC Cobra GT Coupe is a proud moment for us. Combining the timeless AC Cobra design with the latest construction techniques breaks new ground for AC Cars. The limited Clubsport Edition will provide an incredible, racing car-like experience on either the road or the track.”

The new coupe maintains the distinctive shoulder line of the modern AC Cobra GT Roadster and aims to honor the legacy of speed with a powertrain capable of up to 450bhp (456ps). The limited Clubsport Edition, with its 799bhp (810ps) engine, is envisioned to be a highly agile and powerful road-legal car.

The Cobra GT will have a wheelbase of 2570mm, and measure 4225mm in length and 1980mm in width. It aims for a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low center of gravity, according to AC. The kerb weight for the standard model will be confirmed ahead of production, while the Clubsport Edition targets a weight of under 1450kg.