Ricardo and InoBat sign MoU for electric vehicle battery system supply

In line with its aims to support the decarbonization of the global transport and energy sectors, engineering consultancy company Ricardo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InoBat, a specialist company with experience of electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling.

Under the new MoU, the pair will both supply battery cells, modules and packs to several high-performance automotive OEMs for their respective electrification programs.

Ricardo and InoBat will assemble, produce and test cells, modules and battery packs for the aforementioned high-performance applications. InoBat will be responsible for the physical manufacturing, testing and supply of the cells due to the company’s knowledge of battery cell research and development and large-scale battery cell production. Furthermore, Ricardo will design, assemble and test the battery packs produced by InoBat before they are sold to customers.

“Leveraging our proven track record in industrializing technology Ricardo is delighted to be working with InoBat to help establish a robust supply chain for critical electrification components,” said Martin Starkey, managing director, Ricardo performance products. “Ricardo’s future manufacturing strategy is very much aligned to this emerging need for electrified vehicle components for the high-performance automotive vehicles and other equally demanding applications.

“In doing so, we will accelerate the adoption of electrification in these critical sectors by providing a robust supply route for key battery products. In addition, we are helping to contribute to the green bounce back through sustainable practices and helping to accelerate net zero ambitions.”

“Ricardo’s long history of innovation and engineering experience make it the ideal partner for InoBat,” added Iain Wight, chief commercial officer, InoBat. “Our complementary capabilities and approach to battery development and production will ensure that manufacturers have access to the components they need, when they need them, helping accelerate the move to green mobility. I am delighted that we are partnering with a company with a shared sustainability ethos and, through collaboration, InoBat and Ricardo can help pave the way to a greener future.”