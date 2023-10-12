Continental and DeepDrive collaborate on wheel hub drive with integrated brake

A new wheel hub drive unit for electric vehicles (EV) “could revolutionize vehicle electrification”, according to Continental and DeepDrive, who have entered a new strategic partnership to work on the technology.

As a first milestone, both companies will jointly develop a combined unit comprising drive and brake components for mounting directly on the vehicle wheel. DeepDrive has developed and patented what is called a dual-rotor, radial-flux motor that can be installed as a central drive unit or as a wheel hub drive in series production vehicles. The partnership is focusing on developing an efficient, compact wheel hub drive optimized with a view to cost-effective production.

“We are convinced that the development of our dual-rotor motor will revolutionize the electrification of motor vehicles,” said Felix Poernbacher, co-founder and managing director of DeepDrive. “The strategic partnership with Continental makes it possible to combine our drive system with the brake technology needed to create an innovative electric component essential to the mobility of tomorrow. The soaring demand for such technology demonstrates that this is the right way to go.”

Continental is contributing not only brake components for the joint drive-brake unit, it also provides expertise in industrializing products right through to series development. In the first step, a hydraulic brake is integrated into the drive-brake unit. In a second step, it is also planned to integrate dry braking systems without hydraulic components into DeepDrive’s wheel hub drive. The combination of drive and brake in one unit is also the first step toward a so-called corner module with integrated chassis components, such as air suspension systems, in a compact unit directly on the wheel.

Both companies say they see great potential in their collaboration as the electrification of vehicles makes it possible in the future to place all chassis functions, including the drive, directly on the wheel. In order to best implement the different requirements of EVs, such as maximizing the range while minimizing installation space and simultaneous modularity, comprehensive optimization at vehicle level is necessary. The optimal coordination of brake and drive system makes a decisive contribution here, the companies say. The integration of both elements in one unit enables a particularly high level of efficiency in the drive and when braking. Moreover, integrated components reduce complexity through modularization and facilitate the manufacturing process.

“With DeepDrive, we have gained a strong partner with whom we can jointly and sustainably advance the market penetration of electric mobility,” said Matthias Matic, head of Continental’s Safety and Motion business area. “The electric motors developed by DeepDrive extend the range of electric vehicles. They are lighter, more economical, and more resource efficient. Combining all that with our efficient, high-performance brake technology to produce a new, compact unit is a decisive contribution to the success of electric mobility.”